Gary O'Neil defends Wolves players after poor start

The head coach is looking to turn around a seven game slide that has seen Wolves pick up just one point so far this season.

The club failed to sign a centre-back in the summer and are set to change tactics after their disappointing start to the campaign, but O'Neil is adamant that the buck stops with him.

He said: “I want to carry the can. It is my responsibility. It's on me.

“There is an understanding outside of here as to the situation around the football club. I think that everyone knows.

“You can look at what we've sold and what we've signed and how much has gone either way. It’s all there to see.

“But that doesn't mean that we can't be competitive and it doesn't mean that I just get a free ride and say ‘not my fault’.