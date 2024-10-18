Wolves v Man City: Who's out and who's a doubt

Yerson Mosquera, Sasa Kalajdzic and Enso Gonzalez are all sidelined with long-term injuries and after the break, Wolves have another injury concern to a key attacker to be concerned about.

Hwang Hee-chan - 0% chance

The forward suffered an ankle injury during his time away with South Korea and is now due for some time on the sidelines.

Gary O'Neil said: "There is something there, he's injured a ligament on the inside of his ankle.