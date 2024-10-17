Tommy Doyle determined to earn Wolves starting spot
Tommy Doyle admits he is ‘frustrated’ at his lack of game-time but says he will not give up trying to force his way into the Wolves team.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 23-year-old has made five appearances in Wolves’ seven Premier League games but is yet to make a start, as he has had to settle for two starts in the Carabao Cup.
Andre, Joao Gomes and Mario Lemina have all been starting ahead of him but Doyle is confident in his ability to break into the side.
“A hundred per cent I believe I should be starting,” Doyle told the Express & Star.
“I can’t lie and say I’ve been happy, of course it’s frustrating for me.