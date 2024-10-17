Tommy Doyle determined to earn Wolves starting spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 23-year-old has made five appearances in Wolves’ seven Premier League games but is yet to make a start, as he has had to settle for two starts in the Carabao Cup.

Andre, Joao Gomes and Mario Lemina have all been starting ahead of him but Doyle is confident in his ability to break into the side.

“A hundred per cent I believe I should be starting,” Doyle told the Express & Star.

“I can’t lie and say I’ve been happy, of course it’s frustrating for me.