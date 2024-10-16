Gary O'Neil reflects on recent Wolves goalkeeper deal

Bentley, currently Wolves’ third choice keeper behind Sam Johnstone and Jose Sa, recently signed a new three-year deal with the option of a further year.

The former Southend, Brentford and Bristol City shot-stopper joined Wolves in January last year and quickly became a senior member of the squad and a leading voice at the Compton training ground.

The 31-year-old had been linked with a possible move to Arsenal, where he was a youth player, as back-up goalkeeper during the summer.

However, Wolves were keen to retain his services and offered a new three-year deal, which was signed last month.

“I’m pleased because he was linked with moves away from here in the summer and we were keen to keep him,” O’Neil said.

“He’s very good at what he does and understands his role, while also pushing the ones ahead of him. I’m delighted that it was all agreed.” Asked if Bentley’s new deal means previous number one Jose Sa will leave in January, O’Neil added: “No, I have no thoughts of January at the moment. The goalkeepers will continue to fight and see where they end up in the pecking order.”