E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 357 - A free City hit but it needs to turn soon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jonny Drury has been parachuted in with Nathan absent - and he joins Liam Keen as Wolves prepare to return to Premier League action.

They take a back five, changes, the feeling amongst the fans and discuss how much pressure is now on Gary O'Neil after the miserable start to the season.

They also take a look at the Sunday clash with Man City and the fixtures beyond that.