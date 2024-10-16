E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 357 - A free City hit but it needs to turn soon
The E&S Wolves podcast in association with University of Wolverhampton The Halls is back - with a guest presenter in the hotseat.
By Jonny Drury
Jonny Drury has been parachuted in with Nathan absent - and he joins Liam Keen as Wolves prepare to return to Premier League action.
They take a back five, changes, the feeling amongst the fans and discuss how much pressure is now on Gary O'Neil after the miserable start to the season.
They also take a look at the Sunday clash with Man City and the fixtures beyond that.