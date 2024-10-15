Tommy Doyle issues 'head on' Wolves call amid rotten start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A total of one point from seven games is Wolves' worst start to a Premier League season and their joint worst to a top-flight season since 1964/65.

Supporters have been left disillusioned and angry at the club's start to the campaign and Doyle, frustrated at the team's failings, says the players need to deal with that disappointment and improve the situation.

"It's difficult and something we've not really expected," Doyle said.

"That happens in football and we have to deal with it. We're a group of men.

"That's how things are, it can't always go your way and you see a lot about people in the tough times.