Steve Bull: Boss backing right call but Wolves changes needed
Wolves are standing by Gary O’Neil and it is definitely the right decision.
By Steve Bull
It doesn’t all go wrong overnight and be careful what you wish for – Wolves need to stick by him.
I wish he had more money to make changes in the transfer window too, but O’Neil is the right man for the job.
But looking back on the Brentford loss, I have to say, it was a bit embarrassing.
The defending was a shambles. If you score three goals you need to come away with at least a point, if not win the game, and Wolves were so poor in defence.