Mario Lemina vows to fight for Wolves fans
Mario Lemina has vowed Wolves will be back stronger than ever after making their worst start to a Premier League season.
Just one point from the opening seven games was compounded by Saturday’s battering at Brentford.
Lemina says the players must now be ‘honest’ with themselves but says they will ‘fight until the end’ to turn it around.
“It’s not easy for me because I’m a warrior and I want to win, I want to fight and I want to be the best player I can,” Lemina said.