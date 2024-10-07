Liam Keen analysis: Discontent growing after Wolves capitulation

Wolves may have scored three goals away from home, but they lost comfortably at Brentford.

Going forward is clearly not the issue. Yes, Wolves have not been at their free-flowing best in some fixtures, but they have consistently scored goals.

The first goal was a well-worked move that Matheus Cunha finished.

The second was created by Rayan Ait-Nouri and smartly finished by Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The third was superb solo work from Ait-Nouri.

However, Wolves’ remarkably bad defending and constant defensive errors mean they are leaking goals at an alarming rate.

This is coming from players experienced enough to do better and although Gary O’Neil has made mistakes of his own – which will be discussed and analysed – these experienced professionals are letting the head coach down.

Toti Gomes’ positioning for the first, third and fifth goals was criminal.

Mario Lemina – captain and last season’s player of the year – gave away a needless penalty before then relinquishing possession in the lead-up to the third goal.