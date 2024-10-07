E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 356 - Aftershocks of Brentford earthquake
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with University of Wolverhampton at The Halls.
By Nathan Judah
Published
The boys discuss a terrible day at the office as Wolves were thrashed 5-3 at Brentford.
The players, the staff and the hierarchy all come under criticism following a result that had the fans voicing their opinions.
With Wolves sitting bottom of the table, what can be done to get out the whole they are currently in?
All your questions are answered in an open and honest discussion.