Wolves skipper Mario Lemina has say on Gary O'Neil's future

A 5-3 loss at Brentford resulted in angry chants and boos from travelling supporters, as Wolves remain rooted at the bottom of the Premier League.

It was a dark day in an already frustrating season and some fans have called for O’Neil to leave.

Captain Lemina – who spoke to the Express & Star after the defeat in London – is adamant that the head coach is not the problem.

“He is doing really well and if we say Gary O’Neil is the problem then we are liars and cheaters,” Lemina said.

“He has given us a lot since he came — a lot that we didn’t have before and he gave credit to a lot of players. Now we have to give it back to him back and at the moment we are not giving it back.