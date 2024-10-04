Brentford v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt

After a virus ripped through the camp last week, Wolves are expected to have a clean bill of health aside from the serious injuries to Boubacar Traore, Sasa Kalajdzic and Enso Gonzalez.

Santi Bueno - 50% chance

Bueno was recalled to the starting XI to face Liverpool last weekend but came off in the second half after feeling a knock in his glute.

He has trained this week, however, and is expected to be in the squad tomorrow.