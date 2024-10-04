Brentford v Wolves: Frank happy to hang on to Mbuemo while he can

Ahead of the clash against Wolves tomorrow, Mbeumo has scored five goals in the opening six games.

Two of those goals have come within the first minute in the last two games, as Brentford made history becoming the first team to score in the first minute in three consecutive Premier League fixtures.

Despite his high praise, Frank also insists his Cameroonian forward is happy at the club.

He said: “He’s added another layer this year. I’m convinced one day he’ll play for a bigger club. I’d definitely buy him if I were at a bigger club.

“That said, he’s very happy here.”

Amid their quick starts to games, Frank admits Brentford have worked on kick-off strategies to catch teams cold.

Despite the positive start to the season, which sees the London club sit 12th in the table, injuries have taken their toll on the side.

Up to nine first team players could be a doubt for the weekend, although they were boosted by the return of Paris Maghoma for the under-21s this week, and that Kevin Schade was only suffering with cramp after being withdrawn against West Ham, with fears he could join fellow forwards Igor Thiago and Yoane Wissa on the sidelines.

Mbeumo missed four months of last season with an ankle injury and considering their reliance on the 25-year-old, Frank will be keen to keep him fit with Wolves arriving in town tomorrow – who have their own reliance on Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha.