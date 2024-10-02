Liam Keen comment: Wolves full of heart but must improve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The defeat to Liverpool was another case of déjà vu as Wolves were able to put together a respectable performance, but still found a way to lose.

With that comes plenty for head coach Gary O’Neil to correct ahead of the trip to Brentford this weekend.

Consistent errors

There have been a number of running themes throughout Wolves’ season so far and one of the most glaring is a string of defensive errors.

In almost every game there have been consistent mistakes that have made life harder for O’Neil, as he seeks his first Premier League win of the season.

On this occasion, Wolves got themselves back into the game with a hard-fought equaliser and the crowd were with them.