E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 355 - Emotional support
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with University of Wolverhampton at The Halls.
By Nathan Judah
Published
The boys digest the Liverpool game and pick out three players that are currently struggling in different aspects of their game.
Are Wolves too emotional as a side?
Are they already in a relegation battle?
PSR is discussed again following last week's article and there's a debate about Gary O'Neil.
All your questions are answered and there's a preview ahead of the clash with Brentford.