Jorgen Strand Larsen delivers defiant Wolves message

One point from six games leaves Wolves bottom of the premier League table, following Saturday's defeat to Liverpool.

But Larsen says the players, Gary O'Neil and his staff are united in their task to turn their season around.

"We're all together – winning and losing," Larsen said.

"Of course I'm new here but I can feel that togetherness in this team.

"The gaffer is holding us all together and also with the captains we have we are all sticking together.