Wolves Fans' Verdict v Liverpool: Some good signs but another loss

Harry Lee

That performance was one where we can take plenty of positives from, against a strong Liverpool side who are top of the league.

This run of games we have had and how many points we pick up from them is not going to define our season as we know, but we are a few points short of where most fans would have expected us to be.

Some of our attacking issues stem from the fact we play a defensive three in midfield, with Cunha and Larsen joined by Bellegarde, who doesn’t seem to be doing too much as a creator.

If we are going to play that solid three in midfield rather than two defensive and one attacking midfielder in front I think we need a more attacking winger than Bellegarde. Forbs looked lively, his pace and trickery will cause full backs issues this season, him or Rodrigo Gomes for me should be starting.

Credit to Toti Gomes and Santi Bueno who had decent games considering their lack of playing time through injury and selection.

Excuses on fixture difficulty will be running out soon, Brentford away next and this is one where we can’t afford to lose.

Matthew Spencer

Another game, another loss. The old 'playing against teams better than us' excuse still floating around to justify our current league position. Again, what's the point in being in the Premier League if we do not expect to beat half the teams?

Yes, Liverpool are a good team, so a result was always going to be difficult. However, I spoke to some fellow Wolves fans before the game and we agreed that we would need to score at least two goals to get anything from the game, as we always seem to concede. Continue like this and we will have a first class ticket to the Championship. We need to stop shipping goals!

The pressure on the Brentford game is now immense. I don't think we can hide behind the fact that it's a difficult game. If Wolves do not come away without three points, O'Neil will be a 'dead man walking' with regards the sack race. Not that replacing the manager will fix the fundamental problems at Wolves mind. We have been here before under previous managers and history has a habit of repeating itself.

I would like to see Forbs and Guedes start. Hwang should be kept away from the first team for a few games as there is something not right with him at the moment.

We need points and any way we get them is fine with me.

Clive Smith

Yet again we came up short with no points for all our efforts. Disheartening of course, but far from disastrous with still 32 games to go.

Before the start we had to shuffle the pack at the back with our fourth centre half pairing of the League season – not ideal obviously. To be fair the Toti / Bueno combo coped pretty well, with their one costly failing coming when a 6 foot 4 inch Konate leaped even higher to win a header to score. The timing could have been better – coming moments before the half time whistle.

Our attacking options were limited but Semedo proved a decent outlet option down the right while Bellegarde and Ait-Nouri were promising on the left. Bellegarde in particular though, seemed to lack the confidence to take Trent on, one on one, despite the defender getting an early card. Cunha and Ait-Nouri also spurned options to cross and all too often, our hesitation led to losing possession.