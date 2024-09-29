Jorgen Strand Larsen makes Wolves vow after Liverpool loss

The striker played a big part in Wolves’ equaliser against Liverpool on Saturday, with Rayan Ait-Nouri’s goal.

But a swift Liverpool penalty dashed all hopes of a resurgence as Wolves slipped to five defeats in six Premier League games.

Larsen, frustrated at Wolves’ lowly position, believes they will come good with a few adjustments.

“It’s not been a great start – I’m thinking about the points of course,” Larsen said.

“But we are where we are and we have to look at ourselves in the mirror. We have no points at home but in the long-term this will work.