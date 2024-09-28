Steve Bull: Injury to Wolves defender a massive blow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

He was striking up a partnership with Craig Dawson and he has improved a lot in a short space of time.

These things happen in football and whoever replaces him has to fill his boots.

Wolves are light in the centre-back department and every time I’ll be watching Wolves now I’ll be keeping my fingers crossed that Dawson doesn’t get injured.

He’s the most experienced defender who is holding us together at the moment. I would definitely not like to lose him.

Hopefully we can hold out until January and strengthen in that department.

I don’t call our old formation a back five, I call it a back three because of how far forward the wing-backs get, and I would change back to that system now.

I’ve always preferred it and think it’s a lot more solid.