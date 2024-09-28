Joao Gomes: Wolves cannot be afraid to lose

As they seek their first Premier League win of the season, their last two top flight fixtures has seen Wolves lose against Newcastle and Villa from a winning position.

Particularly in the West Midlands derby, Wolves began to sit back and protect their slim advantage, but J.Gomes insists his side must be braver in their approach going forward.

“I think a lot of the matter is mentality – how you thin,” he said.

“You can’t stop thinking about doing well. You can’t be afraid to lose. You cannot focus on your fear of losing.