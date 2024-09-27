Wolves v Liverpool preview: Could Wolves make a system change?

A brutal series of opening fixtures has seen Wolves garner just one point from five games and thrown away two leads in their last two Premier League matches.

It has left many supporters questioning the direction of the club, regardless of Wolves putting in patches of good performances at the start of the season.

O’Neil, already battling the doubters, is desperately trying to grow the belief in a squad that looks devoid of it, as they continue to make basic errors on the pitch.

Now, they must do it without Yerson Mosquera in an area of the pitch Wolves were already extremely light in, following his serious knee injury.

The injury aside, Wolves’ start to the season is eerily similar to last season, when O’Neil arrived just four days before the start of the campaign.