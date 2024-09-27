Gary O’Neil: I’ve not been let down by Wolves bosses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Several players are doubts due to illness, meaning academy defender Alfie Pond could make his Premier League debut.

Things were already tight at the back after Yerson Mosquera’s serious knee injury left Wolves with three senior centre-backs, while Toti Gomes is still managing a hamstring complaint.

But head coach Gary O’Neil insists he does not feel let down by the Wolves board after failing to sign a centre-back in the summer.