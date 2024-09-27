Gary O'Neil delivers message after injury to Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera

The defender was stretchered off against Villa and will now undergo surgery after scans revealed MCL and ACL damage to his knee, effectively cutting his season short.

Mosquera had become a first team regular in the first few weeks of the season and O’Neil is ‘gutted’ for the 23-year-old, but has urged Wolves to bounce back from this blow.

“He’s a great kid, so I’m absolutely devastated for him because of his energy and his life,” O’Neil said. “No matter how things go each week, he gives absolutely everything, and he always attacks things and does things in the right way.

“It’s a big loss to us from that point of view. He was showing signs that he was capable of playing at the level we were hoping.