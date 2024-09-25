The debrief: Rock-bottom Wolves can’t stop the tide

Defeat to Villa, in a game where Wolves once again threw away a lead, leaves Gary O’Neil’s side level on points and goal difference with Everton, but ultimately propping up the other 19 teams.

Wolves played well, in part, at Villa Park but are still unable to put together a complete performance.

Isolated attack

Jorgen Strand Larsen was the signing Wolves desperately needed and the number nine has shown plenty of promise in the early stages of the season.

However, in recent games the striker has had to do the ‘dirty side’ of the game and battle defenders, hold the ball up and use his physicality to his advantage.

Doing that has limited his attacking threat and against Villa, despite one good chance that he should have done better with, Larsen was rarely involved.

Statistics show he had just 12 touches before he was taken off in the 65th minute, with the majority of those coming outside the box.