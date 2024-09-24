Wolves suffer major defensive blow after Yerson Mosquera injury update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Columbian international was carried off in the second half of the defeat at Villa Park - and tests have revealed he has suffered damage to both his medial collateral ligament and the anterior cruciate ligament.

Mosquera, who has so far been an ever present at the back so far this season for Gary O'Neil's struggling side, will see specialists in the coming days with surgery set to take place in the next two weeks.

Wolves' head of high performance Phil Hayward said: “Yerson has now had all of the various assessments and scans which unfortunately confirm injuries to the medial collateral ligament (MCL) and the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

“We will be visiting specialists in the coming days to finalise the plan for surgery; this will take place in the next two weeks.

“Clearly there is a long recovery period ahead for Yerson, and the club will be providing all the support he needs to ensure a successful rehabilitation and a return to competition in due course.

“Timescales are difficult to state prior to surgery but it is highly unlikely he will feature again this season.”

The injury comes as a major blow to O'Neil, with Wolves suffering with a lack of options in central defence.

The club attempted to bring in a centre back to replace Max Kilman following his move to West Ham - but were unsuccessful before the transfer window slammed shut.

The injury blow to Mosquera leaves O'Neil with Craig Dawson and Santiago Bueno, who only has 13 Premier League appearances under his belt, as options at centre back, along with Toti Gomes.

However, Gomes also serves as left back cover after Hugo Bueno departed on loan, leaving Wolves short of numbers across the back line.

Gomes has missed the last three games in all competitions with a tight hamstring - but did train prior to the defeat at Villa Park.

It is hoped he will be fit for this week's clash against Liverpool at Molineux.