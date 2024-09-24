Gary O'Neil believes Wolves answers are closer to home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One point from five games has left Wolves rooted at the bottom of the league, following Saturday’s defeat to Villa.

Wolves threw away a lead at Villa Park and despite some element of luck involved with Villa’s equaliser, O’Neil days the players must find their own way to put it right.

“I’m not going to count on luck to help us, we need to look a bit closer to home, as we have been,” O’Neil said.

“We’ve been really honest with all the games and the results we’ve had so far.