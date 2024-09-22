Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Villa
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance after defeat to Villa.
Sam Johnstone - 6
The goalkeeper did nothing particularly wrong and was not at fault for any of the goals.
Nelson Semedo - 6
Semedo had a solid enough game defensively and offensively and cannot be blamed for any of the second half capitulation.
Yerson Mosquera - 7
Mosquera was having one of his best games for Wolves, even at 1-1, before his unfortunate injury saw him stretchered off.
Craig Dawson - 5
The experienced defender had an excellent first 60 minutes or so, but began to be pulled out of position as Villa pushed for a way back into the game.