Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Villa

Sam Johnstone - 6

The goalkeeper did nothing particularly wrong and was not at fault for any of the goals.

Nelson Semedo - 6

Semedo had a solid enough game defensively and offensively and cannot be blamed for any of the second half capitulation.

Yerson Mosquera - 7

Mosquera was having one of his best games for Wolves, even at 1-1, before his unfortunate injury saw him stretchered off.

Craig Dawson - 5

The experienced defender had an excellent first 60 minutes or so, but began to be pulled out of position as Villa pushed for a way back into the game.