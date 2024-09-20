Craig Dawson calls for a united Wolves ahead of derby clash with Villa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Just one point from four Premier League games, and a Carabao Cup exit on Wednesday night, has left many supporters concerned about Wolves’ trajectory.

An already tough start to the season does not get much easier as Wolves travel to Villa Park tomorrow, before clashes with Liverpool and Manchester City in the coming weeks.

But experienced defender Dawson says the Wolves dressing room must remain united in the face of adversity.

He told the Express & Star: “This is the Premier League. When you’re playing in the Premier League it’s expected to face these tough games. There are no easy games.

“As a group, a group of players, a group of men, we’ve just got to stay focused and keep together, which we are doing and the results will come.

“You can see the performances and results we had last season, so it’s only a matter of time until the hard work pays off.

“It’s been a tough start, but we’ve faced some very strong oppositions, so we have to stay focused, keep working and believe in ourselves to get the result.