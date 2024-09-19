Wolves boss admits danger of sounding like 'broken record' after latest defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Having taken only a single point from their opening four Premier League fixtures, Wanderers suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at the Amex Stadium.

Goncalo Guedes' 44th-minute finish switched the momentum of the tie in Wolves' favour following long-range strikes from Seagulls pair Carlos Baleba and Simon Adingra.

But the visitors paid a heavy price for their profligacy during a dominant second-half display as Ferdi Kadioglu's late goal secured Albion's place in round four, prior to an added-time consolation from Tommy Doyle.

"Unfortunately, I have to sit here again and talk to you about a defeat but one that probably shouldn't have been a defeat," said Wolves boss O'Neil, who made 10 alterations to his starting XI following Sunday's 2-1 top-flight loss to Newcastle.

"We made a lot of changes and the team still found a way to function, to function fairly well.

"Once they stopped making errors without the ball, I thought we were really, really dominant.

"The 3-1 sucker punch was a tough one because I think everyone in the stadium felt we were very, very much on top at the point and it feels a bit this way at the moment, which makes these chats with you guys (the media) a bit awkward because you don't want to sound like a broken record.

"We did enough today to get a result out of the game and we found a way not to again, so it's a similar theme."