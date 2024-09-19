Gary O'Neil dismisses Wolves statistic as 'irrelevant' and calls for fairness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolves have failed to win any of their opening four top flight games this season amid a tough set of fixtures.

Some disgruntled fans have pointed out Wolves have won just one game in their last 14 Premier League fixtures when taking the final 10 games of last season into account, where injuries mounted up and Wolves fell out of the picture for European football.

When quizzed on that statistic, O'Neil felt the comparisons were unfair and out of context.

"It's a statistic and people that just want to use it can use it," O'Neil said.

"If you look into the depths of it, which is important to do, we had zero attackers fit at the end of last season, which has probably never happened before at any Premier League club.