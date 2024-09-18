Mario Lemina believes luck and results will change if Wolves keep creating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lemina and his side suffered a second successive home defeat against Newcastle United on Sunday - with Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes scoring from distance.

It has been a tricky start for Wolves who currently sit in the bottom three with just one point from their first four outings.

A much changed side is set to take on Brighton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening - before they visit Aston Villa on Saturday.

Lemina, who insisted there have been positives to take from performances so far, believes his side aren't getting the rub of the green.

He said: "I don't know what to say. We had the chance to score more, but we didn’t, and they scored from far. They had luck, the first one has been flicked by our defender and the game changed.

“I'm really unhappy. We need to get back to work immediately, but we’re committed to what we need to do and be resilient.

“Sam (Johnstone) didn’t have much chance with either goal and sometimes they can go like that. But they had the luck in the second half and we didn't.

“But we still had chances to score, but we didn't. We need to change this losing mentality now and get back to work.

“Of course there are still positives to take from today. We fought a lot, and it’s not about the performance of the players, sometimes it’s more about luck, and we didn't have it.

“But we need to create more chances to have luck. But we're going to get back to work and we’re going to really work hard and get three points in that game.”