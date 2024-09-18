Carabao Cup: Brighton 3 Wolves 2 - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The visitors made the long midweek trip to East Sussex and struggled in a disappointing first half, as goals from Carlos Baleba and Simon Adingra put the Seagulls firmly in control.

But Wolves scored a crucial goal on the stroke of half-time as Goncalo Guedes netted his third goal of this year’s competition to give his side a lifeline.

Wolves were the better team in an entertaining second half and had several chances to take the game to penalties, but they were unable to make one count as Brighton scored a late third through Ferdi Kadioglu.

Tommy Doyle’s late strike was not enough for Wolves to complete the comeback, as their Carabao Cup journey ended in the third round.