Wolves keeper pens new deal following summer interest

The experienced goalkeeper arrived at Molineux back in January 2023 - and has gone on to feature ten times in all competitions.

Despite only playing a handful of games, the ex-Bristol City keeper is an influencial figure in the Wolves dressing room and is part of a senior leadership group in the first team squad.

Earlier this summer his future became the subject of speculation as Arsenal had bids knocked back for his services.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Wolves have managed to secure Bentley's future in the form of a three-year deal.

And Sporting director Matt Hobbs said the new deal has always been in the pipeline.

He said: "Everyone is aware of the interest for Dan in the summer, but he has always wanted to stay here.

"There was going to be an inevitability behind this deal even before the interest came, but we just felt it was the right thing for us to do - to show him we have the same faith in him than another club would.

“It’s a new deal for him, and with it, he and his family know that they’re settled for the future and he knows he’s appreciated by the football club because he plays an important role for us, both on and off the pitch.

“He is one of those characters you can rely on and has a huge amount of league experience. Obviously, he’s not as experienced in the Premier League, but he’s able to step in and produce when he’s called upon. That mentality he offers is really important

“From what Gary wants from our players and driving the culture in the dressing room, Dan is a big part of that. It’s not just the staff but all the lads feel really supported by him.

“When someone has come in and done well for us, trains well, fits in really well, is a leader off the pitch, is great for the culture and for standards inside the dressing room, and – crucially – is homegrown, then it’s a decision we were always going to make.”