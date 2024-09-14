Steve Bull: Magpies test a good opportunity for Wolves

I watched the Magpies against Tottenham, and Spurs were all over them until Newcastle scored.

If Spurs had taken their chances they would have taken the lead and if we take the same approach from the first whistle, we’ll give them a good game and we’re more than capable of taking all three points.

In front of your own fans, you have to be on the front foot.

The Molineux crowd gives you an extra push and we all want to see a better game than the Chelsea one, that’s for sure!

If we can go out there and give Newcastle a run for their money, we can definitely win the game.