Who is Andre? Comparisons to former Man City star and strengths of Wolves midfielder

Andre arrived late on in the summer transfer window in a £21million move from Fluminense and made his debut as an 86th minute substitute against Nottingham Forest before the international break.

The midfielder is now set to take a big role in Wolves’ set-up and we spoke to South American football writer Louis Smith for an insight on the club’s latest Brazilian star.

How good a signing is Andre for Wolves?

Andre signing for Wolves is a huge coup for the club, not only due to his ability but also down to the fact several clubs have been monitoring the player for the past year and a half.

Liverpool were linked with him last season and Fulham were close to signing him this time around. He’s a top player and one who has continued to improve season after season.

Since breaking into the first team, Andre has been one of the best players in South America.

Andre with his Wolves Brazilian team-mates Matheus Cunha, Joao Gomes and Pedro Lima

He has missed half of the Brasileirao season this year and Fluminense struggled without him, evidenced by their poor league position and the lack of their energetic holding midfielder was a huge reason.

In 2021 he won the Best Newcomer award, as well as, the Bola de Ouro which is given to the best-performing player in the Brasileirao during the season.

How would you best describe his best position and playing style?