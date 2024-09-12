E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 352 - Wolves to hit 'purple patch?'
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with The Halls, Wolverhampton.
By Nathan Judah
The boys are back with a bang as the Wolves unveil their new third kit ahead of the clash with Newcastle.
Early thoughts on the design, the returning internationals and the key internal battles within in the club.
There's the chance to design a new intro song for the Wolves poddy, all your questions are answered and there's a full preview of the clash against the Toon Army!