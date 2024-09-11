Express & Star
Close

Wolves' Sam Johnstone makes England admission

Sam Johnstone hopes his move to Wolves will help reignite his career with the England national team.

Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Sam Johnstone (Getty)

The 31-year-old, who has played at four different youth levels for his country, has also made four appearances for the senior team since getting his first call-up in 2021.

Johnstone was named in the squad for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament and after a £10million move to Wolves this summer, he hopes to reclaim his spot.

“Yeah, of course,” Johnstone said when asked if he still had England ambitions.

“I think firstly I need to concentrate on Wolves and settling in and putting in the performances.

Similar stories
Most popular