Steve Bull: Battle to be No.1 will keep Wolves keepers on their toes

Coming in for his debut, I thought Sam Johnstone did very well against Nottingham Forest.

He probably could have done better with their goal, but he made a number of other good saves and was very agile.

He’s set his stall out and wants the number one shirt, and I think we have two good goalkeepers with Jose Sa still here.

Sa may feel uncertain about his future and in a no-win situation, but I think it’s nice for Wolves to have competition on the pitch. I love it!

It makes the other player hungrier to get back on the field and if he does stay, he needs to fight for his place.

Looking back at the Forest game, the fans will have taken a point before the game but I was optimistic and wanted all three points. I thought we could go there and get a win, but Forest’s thorn in our side is Chris Wood, who always pops up against Wolves with a crucial goal, and he could have had more with one chalked off for offside.