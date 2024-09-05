Former Wolves striker released on bail following sexual assault allegation

Mir, 27, who signed for Wolves back in 2018, was arrested earlier this week and appeared in court on Wednesday in Valencia.

The striker, who is currently on loan at Valencia from Sevilla, was released by a judge on conditional bail.

The judge also said an investigation will now take place to see whether there is enough evidence for the striker to stand trial.

Mir was also told he is not allowed to leave the country while the investigation remains open.

The striker signed for Wolves from Valencia back in 2018, but was sent out on loan three times and only featured on four occasions in a Wolves shirt.