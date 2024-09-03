Wolves winger finalises Middle East move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 28-year-old departs in a £5million transfer after more than four years at Molineux, after joining from Olympiacos in January 2020.

Podence signed a contract extension last summer to allow him to return to the Greek side on loan for the 2023/24 season, where he won the UEFA Conference League.

He returned to Wolves this summer and was reintegrated into the first team under Gary O'Neil, playing a part in the first three games of the season.

However, he did not travel with the team to Nottingham Forest at the weekend with a move to the Middle East close to being completed.