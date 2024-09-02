Liam Keen comment: ‘Wild horses’ need taming - but first point on the board

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It is less of a canter and more of a trot, but Gary O’Neil will be relieved to see his side pick up their first point of the season.

The equine references do not end there with the head coach describing his side as a ‘wild horse’ that needs reining in.

Withstanding an intense atmosphere at the City Ground, Wolves made a strong start in the opening minutes with an open chance for Rayan Ait-Nouri.

But poor defending handed Forest the lead within just 10 minutes. To leave Chris Wood free at a corner is criminal and Toti Gomes could not recover.

New signing Sam Johnstone may also be unhappy with his involvement.

Wolves reacted quickly, however, through Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

It was a magnificent strike from around 25 yards that nestled into the top corner.

The attacker has started all three Premier League games so far this season and is emerging as a strong option for O’Neil.

He looks more determined than ever to make a success of his Wolves career after a disappointing opening season.

It was a competitive fixture for the rest of the game, with both sides creating chances and Wolves weathering a Forest storm towards the end.