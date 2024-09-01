Sam Johnstone addresses West Brom background after signing for Wolves

The goalkeeper, who also spent time at Villa, made a late £10million switch to Wolves before starting at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Now wearing Wolves colours, the 31-year-old said his previous spell in the Black Country did not play on his mind when he made the move to Molineux.

Johnstone said: “Obviously the clubs are massive, massive rivals. But at the end of the day, it’s football so I didn’t think about that.

“This is a great club with great players, great staff, great fans.

“It is obviously difficult, probably, for the fans to see that, but for me, it’s a place I could come and play and that was what was important.

“I’m at a good age. I’ve got a lot of experience, I’ve played a lot of games and obviously I’m still young for a goalkeeper.