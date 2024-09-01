Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Nottingham Forest as two defenders get 8/10

Sam Johnstone - 6

The goalkeeper may feel he could have done better with the Forest goal, but he did make some strong saves.

Nelson Semedo - 8

Despite coming off with cramp, Semedo put in a stellar display. Strong defensively and an option on the overlap, he added experience to the back line.

Yerson Mosquera - 7

The occasional dodgy moment was met by several good tackles, blocks and aerial duels.

Craig Dawson - 8

Perhaps Wolves’ best player on the day, Dawson used every bit of his experience to guide those around him and drag the team to a point.