Sam Johnstone backed to add extra Wolves competition after penning four-year deal

The ex-Albion keeper arrives from Crystal Palace in a move reportedly in the region of £10m.

Wolves have been keen to add a keeper to the squad, with Aaron Ramsdale a target earlier in the window.

Jose Sa is also reportedly heading out of the exit door with Saudi Arabia a likely destination.

Johnstone, who has also had two stints at Aston Villa, has become the first transfer of deadline day, with his long term deal also including an option of a further 12 months.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs insisted that Johnstone ticks a lot of boxes and adds key competition.

He said: "It's great for us to have a player with a huge amount of Premier League experience and an international goalkeeper. It’s an area of the pitch we wanted to add more competition and, for us, it's finding the right balance between the level of investment, what it adds to the squad and what it enables us to do for the rest of the squad.

“Sam’s at a good age – goalkeepers come into their prime a bit later – and what happens from here will be up to the boys in the building, but for us to be able to add someone like him is valuable for us.

“People know that we’re looking for good characters and we're not going to take someone who is a really good player but doesn’t fit culturally. He ticks a lot of boxes and it’s up to him and the others to fight out for that position.

“I think a squad and a team is in a much better place when there's real competition for every place. If we can add such an experienced player, who is homegrown and knows the league, and it makes the whole group more competitive, then we wouldn't turn that down in any other position, so why do we turn that down with a goalkeeper?”