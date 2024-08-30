Keeper Sam Johnstone keen to work with familiar face after completing Wolves deal

The 31-year-old shot stopper, who has also had spells with Villa and Albion, has arrived at Molineux in a £10m move.

It comes after he was deemed surplus to requirements at Crystal Palace - and now the keeper is keen to get going and play a big role at the club.

And he is also looking forward to working with a familiar face.

He said: "I’m absolutely buzzing. I’m finally here, excited to get going and I can't wait to put on the shirt.

“I've got good memories from this area, so it's nice to be back up north. Don't get me wrong, I really enjoyed it down south, it was a different adventure for me and my family, but being back up north, it is home, and I’m glad to be here in front of the Wolves fans.

“It's a massive club, from the outside looking in, it's a really good club, and I've noticed that for the first two days being here. I've also worked with Neil Cutler – the goalie coach – before, who I love working with, and it's time to keep going, keep improving, and play football.

“I've worked with Cutts a few times, which is good, we know each other well for many years and he played a massive part.

“As a goalie coach and as a group of goalies, it’s always a tight knit group, and to know how he works, and to know that he wanted me in, along with the manager and the staff, then it was a no brainer for me, to come and work with people that want to improve you and want to work you.”