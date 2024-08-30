Express & Star
Close

Keeper Sam Johnstone keen to work with familiar face after completing Wolves deal

Sam Johnstone is relishing the chance to work alongside Wolves goalkeeper coach Neil Cutler once more - are completing a deadline day move to Wolves.

By Jonny Drury
Published

The 31-year-old shot stopper, who has also had spells with Villa and Albion, has arrived at Molineux in a £10m move.

It comes after he was deemed surplus to requirements at Crystal Palace - and now the keeper is keen to get going and play a big role at the club.

And he is also looking forward to working with a familiar face.

He said: "I’m absolutely buzzing. I’m finally here, excited to get going and I can't wait to put on the shirt.

“I've got good memories from this area, so it's nice to be back up north. Don't get me wrong, I really enjoyed it down south, it was a different adventure for me and my family, but being back up north, it is home, and I’m glad to be here in front of the Wolves fans.

“It's a massive club, from the outside looking in, it's a really good club, and I've noticed that for the first two days being here. I've also worked with Neil Cutler – the goalie coach – before, who I love working with, and it's time to keep going, keep improving, and play football.

“I've worked with Cutts a few times, which is good, we know each other well for many years and he played a massive part.

“As a goalie coach and as a group of goalies, it’s always a tight knit group, and to know how he works, and to know that he wanted me in, along with the manager and the staff, then it was a no brainer for me, to come and work with people that want to improve you and want to work you.”

Similar stories
Most popular