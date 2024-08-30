Daniel Podence edging closer to Wolves exit

Podence returned to the Wolves fold this summer, having spent last season out on loan.

He has impressed in pre-season and looked like he may remain at the club for the new campaign.

But interest from Saudi Arabia has intensified and he now looks to he heading out of the Wolves door.

The £5m deal is set to include add-ons and Wolves boss Gary O'Neil has stated it is an 'excellent' offer for the player.

He said: "Daniel is getting close to leaving. He's had an excellent offer for him and his family. Discussions have been ongoing and it looks like something will be completed."