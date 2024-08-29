Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Burnley as four get 8/10

Dan Bentley - 7

The goalkeeper had very little to do but did most things well. His distribution was good, for the most part.

Pedro Lima - 8

On his debut, the 18-year-old was fantastic. He grabbed a superb assist and was a constant threat down the right.

Santi Bueno - 8

Bueno did excellently with his positioning, strength and aggression. He looked comfortable in the back four.

Craig Dawson - 7

Some impressive passing and an overall solid display for Dawson, who is building up his minutes following his groin complaint.