Gary O'Neil sends message to Wolves fans after difficult start

The head coach has built a strong relationship with the fans since arriving just over a year ago.

Even during tough periods in his spell in charge the supporters have continued to back O'Neil, and he says that unity will be essential as Wolves navigate a tricky start to the season.

"We'll need the fans," O'Neil said.

"The Premier League is tough, even when you're doing well there are tough moments.

"We'll need them, exactly like we did last season. The players will need them.