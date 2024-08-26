Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Chelsea as one player is marked 2/10
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the 6-2 defeat to Chelsea.
Jose Sa - 3
Some more poor decision making and distribution from Sa, who has made a bad start to the season.
Matt Doherty - 3
The defender was consistently out of position and had a torrid time against Chelsea’s quick wingers.
Yerson Mosquera - 3
A decent first half was followed up by a poor second half, in which the defender showed his emotional and naive side.
Toti Gomes - 3
Similar to Mosquera, Toti was also particularly poor in the second half as he was caught out of position.