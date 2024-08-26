E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 349 - Screaming blue murder!
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with University of Wolverhampton at The Halls.
By Nathan Judah
Published
The boys discuss the 6-2 demolition by Chelsea and what needs to change.
Is it time to revert to a back-three or stick with a back-four?
What players need to play better and who could be coming in and leaving before Deadline Day.
There's a full preview of the cup clash vs Burnley before the boys go LIVE on Thursday night at Molineux - make sure you buy your tickets!